2024 Nissan Rogue Debuts Looking Like A Hyundai Clone

Nissan has released the details of the refreshed 2024 Rogue, and the big news is updated styling and the incorporation of Google built-in on SL and Platinum trim levels. Models with Google built-in are equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, making it easier to control Google Assistant, Google Maps, and additional apps available via Google Play. Lesser models (the S and SV) will soldier on with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
 
You don't need to pair a phone, as all of these systems will run using onboard connectivity, your existing Google account, and all the information saved therein, but Android users can still use the Android Auto functionality to connect their device. The Google Assistant is also more intuitive regarding voice-activated features because the smartphone industry has more experience in this segment.


