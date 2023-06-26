2024 Nissan Z Nismo Will Not Have A Manual Transmission Option

According to a leaked order guide posted to the New Nissan Z forum, the recently teased Nissan Z Nismo will be offered exclusively with a nine-speed automatic transmission - no manual here. In the teaser video released last week, pro drifter Chris Forsberg drove a car with paddle shifters, so we knew that an auto would be an option, but nobody expected a three-pedal option to be entirely unavailable.

For such an enthusiast-focused vehicle, it seems strange that the ultimate expression of Nissan Z performance can only be experienced with two pedals, but there's likely a very simple explanation for this decision.