2024 North American Car, Truck, Utility Of The Year Finalists Announced

The jury chose the 25 out of a list of 52 and revealed them during the kickoff press event of the Detroit Auto Show at the Huntington Place Convention Center in Downtown Detroit. The lists include ten cars, ten utility vehicles, and ten trucks. This time, with the automakers striving to set up all-electric portfolios, more than half of vehicles still in the run feature an electrified powertrain.

There are eight electric cars left in the semifinals: the BMW i5, the Hyundai Ioniq 6, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the Chevrolet Equinox EV, the Genesis Electrified GV70, the Kia EV9, and the Volvo EX30 crossover.

Hybrids have their fair share of chances among the semifinalists. This category is represented by the Toyota Prius/Toyota Prime, the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, the Dodge Hornet, the Mazda CX-90, the Toyota Grand Highlander, the Toyota Crown, the BMW 5 Series, the Honda Accord, and the Hyundai Kona. Many of these cars are also available as ICE-powered models.