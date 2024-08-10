2024 Paris Motor Show: MINI To Debut Two All Electric JCW Models In Paris

MINI will be in top form at the 2024 Paris Motor Show where it intends to display a variety of models. The electric Cooper, Aceman, and Countryman will all share the spotlight in SE flavor, plus a pair of John Cooper Works models. The high-performance models will be the first in the company’s history to eschew the combustion engine. That’s right – JCW is going electric. Although MINI doesn’t disclose the identities of the zero-emissions JCWs, we’re certain they’ll be based on the “J01” and “J05.” The former is none other than the 3-Door hatchback while the latter is the subcompact crossover. Expect a bump in power over the current SE models, which pack 218 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque.



Read Article