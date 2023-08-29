2024 Porsche Macan EV Prototype Catch Naked On The Road

Spied testing in Germany with little in the way of camo, the Macan EV develops 603 horsepower and more than 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) at full song. It also sports a near-perfect weight distribution. According to Macan chassis manager Dominik Hartmann, the numbers are 48 percent up front and 52 percent out back.

Hartmann also confirmed superior maneuverability due to 15 percent more steering angle compared to the internal combustion-engined Macan, along with 5 degrees of rear-wheel steering at speeds below 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour). Two-valve dampers are in the offing as well, dampers that lower the sport utility vehicle at high speed to maximize driving range.