The upcoming Porsche Macan EV, the German brand's critical first entry into the electric SUV segment, has been spotted in its closest production-spec form to date.

Sporting no camouflage at all and importantly no covered exhausts – previous mules had used ICE Macan bodies – the SUV shows off a slightly different design from the combustion car it will be sold alongside, which itself received a facelift last year (and a technical boost this year) that distinguishes the pair.