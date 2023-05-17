2024 Range Rover To Begin At $106,000 - 606HP SV Version At $209,000

As it has become a tradition these days around the greedy automotive industry, Land Rover yanked prices for the 2024 Range Rover family just a little bit - from an outgoing base MSRP of $106,500 to $107,400, and only the PHEV and SV have upgraded powertrains. A staple of both off-road SUVs and the luxury segment, Land Rover's Range Rover series reached its fifth iteration (coded as L460) in late 2021, as a 2022 model year. Many detractors argued that its styling was too close for comfort to the outgoing L405 Range Rover and also way too intimate with the cheaper Range Rover Sport. But, as it turns out, and the imaginative aftermarket realm is a statement of positiveness in terms of sales, the latest (and arguably greatest) Range Rover has become quite popular, indeed, especially in the United States.



Read Article