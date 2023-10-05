2024 Ranger Raptor Takes On The New Tacoma In The Midsize Pickup Segment

Proven globally to be ready for adventure, the all-new 2024 Ford Ranger pickup is built to enable owners to do more of what they love outdoors, with smart new features to explore new places and take on new challenges. It’s the most connected and capable Ranger ever and the only midsize pickup Built Ford Tough.

Ford has engineered each aspect of the all-new Ranger to meet the uncompromising demands of its adventure-craving customers, including its frame, suspension, powertrains, connectivity, and advanced driver assist software.



The Ford brand sold more than one million pickups around the world in 2022 and part of that sales success comes from Ranger. In the last decade Ranger sales have increased 112 percent globally, with over 86,000 sold so far this year. The previous generation 2023 Ranger was recently recognized by Kelley Blue Book® for having the lowest five-year total cost of ownership in the midsize pickup segment when accounting for insurance, maintenance costs, fuel costs, and depreciation. To meet the evolving needs of its adventure-seeking North American customers, the all-new 2024 Ford Ranger now offers more towing technology than ever in a Ranger, more convenient storage features, plus an available 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6* for added power. Ranger Ready



The foundation of Ranger’s backcountry readiness is durability and reliability. To ensure the all-new Ford Ranger is Built Ford Tough, it’s been tested with the equivalent of more than 4.9 million customer miles prior to launch – from broken road surfaces in Australia, to harsh hauling, brutal towing and hot testing in America, and cold testing in New Zealand. In designing the backbone of Ranger, Ford engineers improved the truck’s fully boxed high-strength steel frame, with the wheelbase and track both stretched about two inches to provide more bed space and improved stability while remaining easy to navigate on trails.



The rear shocks and shock mounts have also been moved outboard of the frame rails for improved ride and control. All versions of the Ranger also benefit off-road from improved ground clearance and better approach and departure angles. From day trips to multi-day journeys, the all-new Ranger is ready to bring gear to wherever the next adventure lies, with a maximum available towing capacity of 7,500 pounds and maximum available payload capacity of 1,805 pounds†.



To power these adventures, the proven 2.3-liter EcoBoost continues as the standard engine, developing 270 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque, and Ranger will offer the available 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6* shared with F-150® and Bronco®, which produces 315 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque to provide customers more power when towing, passing, and off-roading. All Rangers come with a standard class-exclusive** 10-speed automatic Selectshift® transmission and an available electronic shift-on-the-fly 4x4 system built for on-demand off-road and low traction capability. More Ranger, More Ready The all-new Ranger introduces more clever storage and useful features for owners, like an available wireless charger†† for mobile devices, a large center console storage bin, big door pockets designed for quick access to frequently used tools and other items, and an available second, upper glovebox to store even more gear. Ranger also has improved second-row storage with under-seat rear cargo bins optimized to make it easier to stash stuff. New fold-flat rear seatbacks make loading and moving large objects easier, from coolers to large screen TVs, plus there’s room behind the seats to keep tools and other equipment.



The new interior features upgraded materials and textures, improved fit and finish, and more purposeful technology. The experience starts with a standard 8-inch digital instrument cluster or available full-screen 12.4-inch cluster and is complemented by a standard 10.1-inch or best-in-class** available 12-inch center touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC®4A?system, which puts smart and connected features at your fingertips. Ranger includes a standard embedded 4G LTE modem and the convenience of features built into FordPass® Connect†††. With just a touch, drivers can access dedicated screens for drive modes, off-road data, navigation, music, and other vehicle controls. The center screen is also linked to the available 360-degree camera to help make parking a breeze or to assist when negotiating particularly tricky terrain while out exploring. Physical buttons and knobs below the screen simplify controlling commonly accessed features like climate control and radio volume. Devices can be easily charged with two USB ports in the cab and an available wireless charge pad††. Ranger also gets better over time with over-the-air updates adding new features and capabilities to enhance the customer experience.



At night to help set up a campsite with ease, Ranger now has available Zone Lighting that can be controlled through the in-vehicle touchscreen or FordPass App‡, plus available bed lighting helps owners find their gear in dark conditions.



Driving on a trail can be difficult. Driving to it doesn’t have to be. There are 31 standard or available driver assist features for Ranger, the most available driver assist features in its class.** These include BLIS® with Trailer Coverage‡‡ to help alert drivers to vehicles in blind spots and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go‡‡. A new, intuitive-to-use short-throw E-shifter on Lariat 4x4 enables Ranger to offer driver assist features such as available class-exclusive** Active Park Assist 2.0‡‡, which is a fully-automated system to help customers parallel and perpendicular park in tight spots and class-exclusive** Pro Trailer Backup Assist‡‡ and Trailer Reverse Guidance‡‡, which uses cameras to show angles and monitor conditions surrounding the truck, and provides real-time coaching on how to maneuver the trailer. The bed gets an available Integrated Box Side Step behind the rear tires, big enough to fit both feet, creating a strong, stable way to access everything in the cargo box. There’s also an available 400-watt power inverter with an outlet in the bed to make running a grill for tailgating, an air compressor for filling tires, or other tools for the trail a snap. The redesigned tailgate also doubles as a workbench with an integrated ruler and clamp pockets. Two inches of added track width have benefits in the bed as well, with more than four feet of width between the wheel wells, which makes loading bulky cargo like an ATV a lot easier. Bolder Design The design of Ranger is defined by unique grilles and front-end appearances for XL, XLT and Lariat models. A signature Ford C-clamp headlight treatment and strong shoulder lines down the sides incorporate bolder wheel arches and give Ranger a sure-footed look. The rear end mirrors the front with C-clamp taillamps, and everybody will know what you’re driving with “RANGER” stamped across the tailgate. The 2024 Ford Ranger will be proudly assembled at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan‡‡‡, with orders beginning later this month, and availability beginning late summer, with late fall availability for the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine. Visit Ford.com/RangerReady for more details.



