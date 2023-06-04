2024 Subaru Crosstrek Goes All In For Off Road But Loses Us With All That Silly Plastic

The new 2024 Subaru Crosstrek does what people like: It's surprisingly capable, but in a way that doesn't dominate the experience. If you're ready for ruggedness to take center stage though, the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness is here to lead you into its namesake. Joining the Forester and Outback Wilderness, the toughened-up Crosstrek balances increased off-road performance with unibody car refinement. It's for people who want something more economical than an off-road pickup, but still need or want capability. To that end, the Crosstrek Wilderness gains long-travel springs and shocks, adding 0.6 inches to ground clearance for a total of 9.3 in. That increases approach, breakover, and departure angles to 20, 21.1, and 33 respectively, with aid from altered body cladding. That's pretty much what you get from a 2023 Chevy Colorado Z71, folks.



