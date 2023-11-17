2025 Subaru Forester 4x4 Takes On The Urban Jungle As A Hybrid

Subaru chose the LA Auto Show to reveal its latest Forester, although you could be forgiven for thinking it was just a facelift rather than an all-new car. With the Forester a staple in UK Subaru showrooms the new model is expected to arrive in the UK, too.



The Japanese 4x4 specialists clearly feel they’re on to a winning formula with the Forester, now moving into its fifth generation and with 2.6 million cars sold in the US alone. The familiar upright five-door shape is still present and correct, with slightly more modern head and tail lamps, a more upright grille and a wider stance than before.



Underneath, there’s still symmetrical all-wheel drive, upgraded in the new model with dual-function X-mode and 221mm of ground clearance. US cars gets a 2.5-litre flat-four engine - we get a 2.0-litre unit in the UK.







Read Article