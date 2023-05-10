2024 Subaru WRX TR Performance Sedan Pictures Leak Out

The first photographs and details of what seems to be the 2024 Subaru WRX TR have been uncovered in Australian government documents. This special edition model, slated for presentation at the Subiefest Florida event this coming weekend, will include several STI components but apparently, won’t see any power enhancements.

We’ve long known that Subaru has no plans to produce a WRX STI for this generation. However, in a teaser, the automaker revealed that it at least had something a little bit special planned for the high-performance compact car.