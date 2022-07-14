2024 Tacoma Gets Rendered - If It Looks This GOOD, Will It Be In Your Driveway?

We’re excited to bring you a preview and inside look at many details of the upcoming next-generation Toyota Tacoma. We have new information shedding light on development, engineering and production that we’ve received directly from our insider sources working on the 2024 Taco (program code 920B) and Toyota's Tier 1 suppliers.



From this information, our artists have rendered up this CGI preview of the next Tacoma’s design, which was “frozen for production” in late 2020. It was due for executive styling sign-off at the beginning of 2021. The final design borrows many styling cues from the new Tundra, from the prominent and boxy fender flares to its swept back angular headlights, wide pillars and contrasting roof. The 920B Tacoma will offer BEV and ICE/Hybrid versions differentiated primarily by either a shut or open grille and minor styling variations in the front fascia. The BEV version will resemble the Toyota EV truck concept the company revealed in late 2021, but have design refinements to make it more road ready and production feasible.



