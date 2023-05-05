2024 Tacoma Strip Tease Continues Ahead Of May 19th Release

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma continues it's drawn out strip show with a new image out of Brazil. Due to arrive on May 19th the class leading pickup promises to offer he enthusiast reliability and durability'

The Tacoma continues to dominate its six competitors in the midsize pickup segment, commanding 42.3 percent market share in the first quarter of 2023, up from 39 percent for all of 2022, when it accounted for 237,323 sales. Last year, the Tacoma was the brand’s third-bestselling nameplate in the U.S., trailing only the RAV4 compact crossover and Camry midsize sedan.



