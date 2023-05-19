2024 Tacoma TRD Pro Seats To Have Their Own Shock Absorber System

After endless leaks and teasers, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma has finally arrived. Several trim levels will be offered and, based on first impressions, the TRD Pro is the one to have. This rugged, Baja-inspired model not only looks cool but has several unique features - such as the IsoDynamic Performance Seats.

What are IsoDynamic Performance Seats, you ask? Well, Toyota says these sophisticated perches provide enhanced occupant comfort when venturing off-road and traversing harsh terrain. The seats use an air-over-oil shock absorber system that allows the seat to move vertically and laterally at the same time.

The Japanese automaker says this softens the blow to occupants and keeps the head and neck aligned with the spine.