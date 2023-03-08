2024 Toyota Land Cruise Has Cup Holders, Rear Vents, USB Ports For A Third Row

The US-bound 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will strictly be sold as a two-row five-seater, but we noticed something odd about its trunk. In the press photos of the vehicle, we spotted a few peculiar features that hinted at the availability of a third row. These include cupholders, air vents, and USB-C points. After seeing the new Land Cruiser in person at a reveal event in Utah, we now know why those features are present. In other countries, the Land Cruiser will be sold as a seven-seater. Looking at the press photos from Toyota's global site, the interior of the new Land Cruiser (Land Cruiser Prado in some markets) can be seen with two additional seats behind the second row.



Read Article