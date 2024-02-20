2024 Toyota Land Cruiser To Start At $56,000

Move over, Ford Bronco, America has a new favorite mud and guts SUV. The Land Cruiser name returns to the U.S. this spring after a two-year break and today Toyota has revealed how much we’ll have to pay to park it on our our front lawns.

The three-grade lineup starts at $55,950 for the entry-level Land Cruiser 1958, a retro nod to the very first LCs imported to America, complete with circular LED headlights that make it easily distinguishable from the other models in the range. Standard equipment includes heated cloth seats, a smart key system, blind-spot monitoring, automatic climate control, a 7-inch digital dash display, and an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen that runs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.