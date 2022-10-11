2024 Toyota Prius Teased Ahead Of Formal Reveal

Agent009 submitted on 11/10/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:46 AM

Views : 364 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius.

The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.



Read Article


2024 Toyota Prius Teased Ahead Of Formal Reveal

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)