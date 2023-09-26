2024 Toyota Tacoma Order Guide Gets Leaked Online - How Will You Option Yours?

Thanks to the Toyota Tacoma fanatics over at Tacoma4G.com, we now have a comprehensive list of what the US ordering guide will look like when the 2024 Tacoma goes on sale. The information you're about to read may pertain to the Canadian Tacoma, but given how closely our offerings have been in the past, things should look roughly 95% similar. The various images in this article will show you what to expect in terms of trim, standard features, color, and optional packages. If you've been living under a rock, the Tacoma is all new for 2024. Featuring extensive changes like a new turbo four-cylinder base engine, a hybrid powertrain on higher trims, a new Trailhunter trim, and even shock-absorbing seats, it's a pretty incredible truck that will likely continue to dominate its segment.



