2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Starts At An Eye Watering $65,395

Agent009 submitted on 4/23/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:19:48 AM

Views : 716 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

I'm sorry to sound like Captain Obvious but nearly everything is more expensive these days. That includes the Toyota Tacoma, as the country's best-selling midsize pickup leaps into a new generation with available hybrid power. The lowly SR Xtra Cab 4x2 base model is up roughly $2,000 with a starting price of $32,995 including destination, but the increase is way more noticeable at the top end. The flagship Tacoma TRD Pro—with its standard hybrid power, Fox suspension goodies, shock-absorber seats, and more—costs $65,395.
 
That's a ton of money. At least you get everything the fourth-generation Tacoma has to offer for that price. The TRD Pro packs an electrified 2.4-liter turbo-four powertrain making 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, with the latter being best in class. Suspension-wise, it has 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks all around with a rear multi-link coil setup. There's an electronic stabilizer bar disconnect, an aluminum front skid plate, a steel ARB rear bumper, and 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires. One feature that also sets the TRD Pro apart is its IsoDynamic seats, which sport air-over-oil shock absorbers for better control, comfort, and stability at high speeds. Indeed, this machine is more serious than ever.


Read Article


2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Starts At An Eye Watering $65,395

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)