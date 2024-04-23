2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro Starts At An Eye Watering $65,395

I'm sorry to sound like Captain Obvious but nearly everything is more expensive these days. That includes the Toyota Tacoma, as the country's best-selling midsize pickup leaps into a new generation with available hybrid power. The lowly SR Xtra Cab 4x2 base model is up roughly $2,000 with a starting price of $32,995 including destination, but the increase is way more noticeable at the top end. The flagship Tacoma TRD Pro—with its standard hybrid power, Fox suspension goodies, shock-absorber seats, and more—costs $65,395. That's a ton of money. At least you get everything the fourth-generation Tacoma has to offer for that price. The TRD Pro packs an electrified 2.4-liter turbo-four powertrain making 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, with the latter being best in class. Suspension-wise, it has 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks all around with a rear multi-link coil setup. There's an electronic stabilizer bar disconnect, an aluminum front skid plate, a steel ARB rear bumper, and 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T tires. One feature that also sets the TRD Pro apart is its IsoDynamic seats, which sport air-over-oil shock absorbers for better control, comfort, and stability at high speeds. Indeed, this machine is more serious than ever.



Read Article