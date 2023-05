In its latest teaser for the upcoming, 2024 Tacoma, Toyota confirmed that the much-loved pickup will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission. Previously advertised as the perfect overlanding companion, Toyota is giving another reason for enthusiasts to get excited with their new mid-size truck.

“Legends are more than automatic; they always come in clutch,” Toyota wrote in a release today. “The all-new 2024 Toyota Tacoma, available with a six-speed manual transmission.”