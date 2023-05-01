2024 Volkswagen ID.7 Electric Sedan Caught Almost Nude

Volkswagen’s ID family of electric vehicles will soon grow to include a sedan for the first time ever, which will be christened the ID.7. Previously known as the Aero B, or the electric Passat, it was recently scooped in motion during winter testing in Northern Europe, with a limited amount of camouflage.



The latest spy shots taken by our vigilant man with the cam reveal more skin compared to the prototype displayed at CES 2023, in Las Vegas, as while that one had a special wrap that sent trippy vibes, the vinyl stickers on this one are rather discreet, and they only partially hide the front and rear ends.



