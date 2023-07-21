2024 Volvo EX90 SUV Delayed Due To Software Issues

Volvo Cars has delayed the introduction of its flagship electric vehicle, the EX90 SUV, by five to six months to mid-2024.

The announcement was made by CEO Jim Rowan on the company's earnings call on July 20. The executive explained that the delay of Volvo Cars' biggest product launch since the XC40 in 2017 is caused by "the complexity of the software code" around the EX90's LiDAR system.

More specifically, Volvo engineers are having difficulty integrating the key safety technology into the EX90's new SPA2 platform that's shared with the Polestar 3.