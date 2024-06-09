2025 Audi A3 Will Be A Quattro Only Model

Although Audi introduced the A3 facelift in Europe back in March, it’s only now we have details about the versions for North America. Well, version, because there's just one. The front-wheel-drive A3 is gone for 2025, so the compact luxury sedan is now a Quattro-only affair. It continues to have a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine but it now makes 236 pound-feet, an increase of 15 lb-ft. The amount of horsepower delivered by the 2.0 TFSI engine remains unchanged, at 201 hp. Courtesy of the boost in torque, Audi claims the 2025 A3 is now 0.3 seconds quicker to 60 mph than before. It takes six seconds flat to get the job done. If that's too slow, the updated S3 takes 4.4 seconds. The high-performance version has gained an extra 22 hp for a total of 328 hp. The S3 soldiers on with 295 lb-ft of torque.



