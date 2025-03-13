2025 Audi A6 E-Tron Arrives With Almost 400 Mile Range

The 2025 Audi A6 E-Tron has landed in North America after debuting in Europe last summer. With a maximum EPA-rated range of 392 miles, the new A6 E-Tron is the longest-range EV in the German automaker’s American portfolio, significantly one-upping the Q6 E-Tron’s 321 EPA-rated figure.

That said, both the A6 E-Tron and Q6 E-Tron are based on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that allows the battery pack to be nestled low in the floor, which should help with rear passenger comfort because they don’t have to sit with their knees.

Speaking of the battery, there’s just one option for the A6 E-Tron: a 100-kilowatt-hour (94.4 kWh net) that can accept up to 270 kW from a powerful enough DC fast charger for a 10 to 80% state of charge top-up in as little as 21 minutes.