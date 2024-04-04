2025 Audi A7 Avant Caught Cold Weather Testing

The upcoming Audi A7 Avant, which will be the first of its kind in name, has returned to the scoop arena a few months after we last saw it testing. The tester was snapped doing its thing in Europe's frozen north, and it had the same camouflage covering its body. As a result, it is hard to make out some of the styling novelties. However, it is clear that the entire car is new. It has a slightly smaller grille, a cleaner-looking bumper, and smaller headlamps up front. The front and rear overhangs appear to be slightly longer, and at the rear, it should resemble some of the brand's latest models, likely sporting a full-width light bar. The space between the axles has likely increased a bit, which would mean a slightly roomier cockpit that we have yet to see. Nevertheless, a pair of dual large screens will occupy a good chunk of the new dashboard panel, and it is possible that the four-ring brand will give it a third display for the HVAC system at the upper part of the central console. Look for the latest technology features, enhanced comfort, and likely updated safety systems.



