2025 Audi Q3 Sportback Tries To Reignite The Compact SUV Segment

We’ve just seen the covers come off the new Audi Q3 SUV and soon it’ll be time for the sleeker Q3 Sportback version - as these spy shots show once again.

As with the first Q3 Sportback, we know the new car will utilise the same design, technology and powertrains as its SUV cousin, so we already have a good idea what to expect when Audi reveals the second-generation

model later this year.



In terms of design the Q3 Sportback will share the same face as the SUV so despite the camouflage of this test car, we know the coupe-SUV will get the same split headlight arrangement with optional matrix beams, a single-frame grille and a smaller lower grille that helps give the Q3 a mini-Q5 appearance.

