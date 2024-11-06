2025 Audi RS 5 Avant Hits The Nurburgring - But What Is Powering It?

But what exactly is an RS 5 Avant? Why, the successor to the current RS 4 Avant, which has switched to an odd number due to Audi's new naming scheme. Odd numbers will be used on ICE-powered rides, whereas EVs will have even numbers attached to their names.

Word on the street is that this model utilizes a V6 motor with electric assistance. The magic numbers are yet unknown, but it should be punchier than its predecessor, whose 2.9L twin-turbo V6 produces 444 hp (450 ps/331 kW) and 443 pound-foot (600 Nm) of torque. It has a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph) or 174 mph (280 kph) with the Dynamic Pack installed and does 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.1 seconds.

The Audi RS 5 Avant has returned to the Nurburgring looking all fast between the apexes, and this time, we have more than static shots, as the four-ring brand's upcoming premium compact sporty station wagon has been scooped on video.