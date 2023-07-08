2025 BMW 2 Series Gan Coupe SPIED With Four Tailpipes

Around one month after we last laid eyes on it, the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe has returned to the spy shot arena courtesy of a new set of scoops showing a different prototype that appears to be in the range-topping form. What makes us say that? The four tailpipes visible at the rear. Thus, this is, in all likelihood, the M235i xDrive, which tops the 2er GC family in terms of power and performance. The current model uses a 2.0-liter four-banger making 301 horsepower. It is possible that the new one will get the same unit as the 2024 X1 M35i xDrive, which is also a four-pot, albeit with a bit more power at 312 hp.



Read Article