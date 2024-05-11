2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Begins Production

Heavily inspired by the fourth-gen 1 Series Hatchback, the second generation of the 2 Series Gran Coupe has entered series production at BMW's Leipzig assembly plant in Germany. Over in the United States of America, which is one of the biggest markets for the front-biased 2er, the four-door sedan will hit dealer lots in March 2025. Codenamed F74, the revised 2 Series Gran Coupe was revealed with much pomp in October 2024. Rather than a ground-up redesign, it rides on the UKL platform of its predecessor. In preparation for the F74, the Munich-based automaker upgraded the Leipzig plant for a maximum yearly output of 350,000 vehicles. It should be highlighted that Leipzig also makes the 1 Series Hatchback, the 2 Series Active Tourer, MINI Countryman, and the MINI Countryman Electric.



