2025 BMW 2-Series Pricing Makes The Audi A3 Look Like A Bargain

Having received a modest refresh about a month ago, the BMW 2 Series Coupe is now getting ready to launch in worldwide markets. The company's Australian arm has said that it will introduce the facelifted model in the last quarter of the year, yet it has already dropped the pricing and specifications for the local market.

The lineup consists of two trim levels (not counting the M2): the 230i and M240i xDrive.



The former acts as the entry-level variant and it kicks off at AU$76,900 (equal to US$51,815). How does it stack up to the Audi A3 Sedan, which is one of its biggest rivals in the segment? Well, the latter is way more affordable, as the automaker is selling it with a drive-away price of AU$59,462 (US$40,065).

BMW's 2025 230i Coupe features 18-inch alloys, adaptive LED headlights, M Shadowline with extended contents, M highlighters, M Sport Brakes, M Sport Package, front sports seats, Sensatec upholstery, ambient lighting, anthracite headliner, digital radio, driving assistant, and a hi-fi sound system. The Live Cockpit Professional is also included, alongside adaptive cruise control with stop & go and many others.