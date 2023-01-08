2025 BMW M3 Caught Testing Sporting Almost 520 HP

The F80-replacing G80 went live in 2020 for the 2021 model year. In the United States, the configurator lists the high-performance compact executive sedan as a 2024 model. Even though it's been mildly updated with goodies from the M4, the M3 will get a mid-cycle refresh – a.k.a. LCI in BMW vernacular – next year.

The Life Cycle Impulse has been spied in Germany, donning Munich plates fore and aft. Only the front end is camouflaged like there's no tomorrow, whereas the sides and rear end show an especially nice paint color.

BMW refers to said finish as Frozen Pure Grey II Metallic, a $3,600 extra in the United States at press time. Only Frozen Portimao Blue and Frozen Brilliant White match its price. Turning our attention back to the prototype, the front end's changes are easily visible.