2025 BMW M3 Touring Is Ready To Rumble In Latest Spy Shots

BMW's M Division is preparing two ultra-hot station wagons: the M5 Touring and the M3 CS Touring. The latter became the focus of the camera lens, with our spy photographer spotting this partially camouflaged prototype in Germany.

The long-roof version of the BMW M3 CS, which premiered a little over a year ago, has the same features, design traits, engine, chassis setup, and so on, and a more spacious cargo area due to its station wagon body style.

Up front, it has an identical bumper with the same creases, vents, and sharp lines. The grille and the hood are the same, and we expect the daytime running lights incorporated into the main clusters to have a yellow look, just like the sedan.