2025 BMW M4 Competition Becomes An All Wheel Only Affair With 520 Horsepower

Similar to the 4 Series, the M4 has also been treated to a mid-cycle refresh. The 2025 model year brings forth a plethora of small changes that make a tremendous difference, including 20 additional ponies from the M4 Competition xDrive's engine.



Boasting the B58-derived S58 twin-turbo sixer, the 2025 BMW M4 comes in three states of tune. For the base version, which is rear-wheel drive and retains the six-speed manual transmission of the pre-facelift M4, BMW quotes 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet in the US market. Over in Europe, the output numbers are 480 ps and 550 Nm of twist.



The next level up is the automatic-only Competition. It belts out a tremendous 503 horsepower (510 ps) and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm). It boggles the mind that a sub-$100,000 car from BMW develops more power and torque than a Lamborghini Diablo, but then again, remember that the V12-powered icon rolled out back in 1990.







Read Article