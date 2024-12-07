2025 BMW M5 Makes First Public Appearance At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Just as promised, BMW is hosting the public debut of its hotly anticipated new M5 in the UK at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. As if the G90 wasn’t already an eye-catching car, the M division is showing off the super sedan in a striking Speed Yellow color. If that’s a bit too much, there’s another car in Frozen Deep Grey with a matte finish, echoing the press images. Both cars on display have the optional carbon fiber roof that deletes over 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of weight. This upgrade is part of an M Carbon exterior package that also features side mirror caps and a trunk lid spoiler made from the same lightweight material. As you would expect, BMW brought fully loaded versions of the seventh-generation M5. These cars also have carbon-ceramic brakes as denoted by their gold-painted calipers. The upgraded brakes shave off a further 25 kg (55 lbs).



