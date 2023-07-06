2025 BMW M5 SPIED. BE HONEST! How Many People Are Actually Excited And WANT An ELECTRIFIED BMW M5?

Draped in an extensive disguise and outer layer, the M5 cunningly conceals its updated aesthetics, intriguingly surpassing expectations by eschewing the prominent tall kidney grille seen in recent BMW models and opting for a sleeker rendition. The front facade remains veiled, with the covering potentially hiding a forceful and attention-grabbing bumper. Although the video offers limited visibility of the rear-end specifics, the brand fails to camouflage the distinctive quad exhaust pipes protruding from the car's rear.



Previous covert glimpses have granted us a sneak peek into the M5's cabin, as BMW endeavors to safeguard the modifications and redesigned layout. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that the M5 will showcase a dual-display dashboard configuration from BMW, clearly evident in the images. The cutting-edge iDrive software suite will be seamlessly integrated into its technology, likely featuring the recently launched iDrive 9, which will shape the M5's digital ecosystem.



The forthcoming M5 represents a transformative era for the model, with BMW transitioning it into a formidable hybrid contender. Lingering whispers suggest that this high-performance sedan will share the same powertrain as its SUV counterpart, the BMW XM.



However, it is not expected to match the XM's performance, as the latter boasts a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine and a solitary electric motor that generates a formidable 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque in the top-tier version of the SUV. The XM Label Red further elevates the power game, boasting an astounding 738 hp and 738 lb-ft.



But the question that haunts us FORMER BMW customers is an honest one.



Is ANYONE really waiting and YEARNING for an electrified BMW M5?



The Tesla Model S Plaid has been with us now for a few years. So WHAT could BMW do to the M5 that would recreate the huge WANT of owning one?

















