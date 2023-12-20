2025 BMW M5 Touring Caught Testing With California Plates

Word on the street is that BMW intends to sell the M5 Touring in the United States. The rumor took on a life of its own prior to BMW confirming the return of wagon-bodied M5 to the lineup, and these pictures all but confirm US availability for the G99.



Snapped testing in California with a Cali plate by therealbstew on Instagram, the camouflaged prototype sports all the M traits you would expect from a performance wagon. Think quad exhaust pipes, a roof-mounted spoiler, bigger flares, and sticky tires. Michelin supplies the rubber, and we're dealing with 20-/21-inch wheels. The rubber shoes of said prototype measure 285/40R20 and 295/35R21.





