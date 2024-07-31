2025 BMW M5 Touring To Have World Premiere At Pebble Beach

Between releasing various teasers and continuing the testing and fine-tuning phase of the all-new M5 Touring, BMW's M Division has also revealed when the upcoming model is due: two weeks from today, at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
 
The business super wagon has been granted a U.S. visa and will debut on August 15 at 10:30 AM PT (1:30 PM EST/19:00 CET). It will be the first of its kind to touch down in America officially and, just like the sedan, it will feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain and rear-biased xDrive AWD.
 
BMW says the 4.4L twin-turbo V8 produces 576 horsepower (585 ps/430 kW) and 553 pound-foot (750 Nm) of torque. The electric motor is good for 194 hp (197 ps/145 kW) and 206 lb-ft (280 Nm), and in total, this model enjoys 717 hp (727 ps/535 kW) and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque.
 


