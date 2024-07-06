2025 BMW X3 Shots Leak Out - What Were They Thinking?

A few social media outlets are currently reporting on a potential 2025 BMW X3 (G45) fourth generation getting leaked across the Internet - the reactions are equally wacky, just like the fresh styling. Suppose you’ve watched the ongoing BMW saga. In that case, you already know that some of the diehard enthusiasts of the Bavarian brand are in despair and desolation over the company’s decision to innovate their models in terms of design at all costs – and in all directions almost at the same time. Here, let us give you a few examples. Just recently, Alpina – now a wholly-owned subsidiary – presented the B3 and B4 GT versions with 529-horsepower and odd four-door coupe proportions. Well, at least they were on par with the recently launched BMW 3 Series LCI (it's the second refresh, actually) and especially the M3 Competition, which now churns out 523 horsepower. Take a look at the new headlight design, especially.



Read Article