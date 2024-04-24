2025 BMW i4 And 4 Series Gran Coupe Become Official

The BMW i4 and 4 Series Gran Coupe have received a life-cycle impulse update (BMW speak for facelift), bringing electrified engines to the gas model, subtly revised styling, and an updated infotainment system. This follows the improvements to the 4 Series Coupe and Convertible earlier this year, bringing the four-door model in line with its two-door siblings.
 
The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six in the M440i Gran Coupe now features 48V mild-hybrid technology that improves efficiency and power delivery. The starter generator’s auxiliary electric drive provides an extra 11 hp of boost, resulting in a total output of 386 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. Depending on the drive configuration, the standard eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all wheels or the rear axle. In the xDrive all-wheel drive version, 0 to 60 mph takes 4.3 seconds, while the RWD variant needs an extra 0.4 seconds to reach the same speed. Top speed is limited to 155 mph


