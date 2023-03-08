2025 BMW i4 Prototype Does Away With That Big Grille

Consistent with the industry habit of refreshing an existing model roughly three years after the launch, BMW is already testing the facelifted i4. The first prototype snapped by our photographers showcases the new headlights, together with the redesigned front and rear bumpers. The humongous kidney grille is here to stay, apparently. The BMW 4 Series is already preparing for the mid-life refresh, or Life Cycle Impulse (LCI), as BMW likes to call it. Since the prototypes of the ICE variants have already made their camera debut, it was only a matter of time before the all-electric BMW i4 was caught in the spotlight. The electric four-door coupe prototype in the gallery shows the same characteristics as its gas-sipping brothers. This means that the most significant design change affects the headlights, with the front and rear bumpers playing along.



