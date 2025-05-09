2025 BMW iX3 To Have Up To 500 Mile Range

The new BMW iX3 has broken cover, boasting 500 miles of range for £58,755, making it the longest-travelling electric car on sale in the UK. You read that right, not just for an SUV with all its aero compromises – for any car.

And that’s not all: this is for the mid-range, all-wheel-drive 50 xDrive model. Next year, BMW will announce a cheaper, rear-wheel-drive 40 variant, with a range set to top 600 miles on a single charge. Range, charging speed, performance, weight, price – the new iX3 pulverises its rival Q6 e-tron on every metric, which could well have Audi reaching for a whisky.