2025 Buick Enclave Gets Bigger And Better Looking - Super Cruise Now Available

The first Buick to ever get GM’s hands-free driver assistance system, Super Cruise, is finally here: the 2025 Enclave. The driver-assistance tech is available across the lineup, showcasing the automaker’s intentions with the SUV: to provide an up-to-date, attractive, and tech-forward vehicle for its customers.

With handsome looks inspired by the Wildcat EV concept car, the 2025 Enclave joins the rest of the refreshed Buick lineup with checkmark-shaped headlights, cross-body taillights, and a wide grille.