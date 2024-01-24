2025 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Bows In To Take On The Germans

The Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has been one of the most thrilling sports sedans on the market since it arrived for the 2022 model year, combining a powerful supercharged V8 with a manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. For the 2025 model year, Caddy's hottest sedan receives updates to its design and technology. The wide 33-inch interior display is the most notable of these updates, giving the Blackwing a better chance of being considered alongside high-tech German rivals like the BMW M3 and BMW M5 - the speedy Caddy sits between these two M cars in size and price. The 668-horsepower V8 remains unchanged, and it's the heart of a scintillating performance package.





