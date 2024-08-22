2025 Cadillac Escalade Prices Sky Rocket Under Bidenomics

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade sports a bold new design and an upscale interior that mimics the Escalade IQ. Given this, it’s not surprising to see a sizable price hike of $5,700.

That’s a significant increase and it means the entry-level Escalade Luxury begins at $89,590. Thankfully, all the price increases aren’t that steep as the Premium Luxury climbs $2,975 to start at $98,790.



The Escalade Sport gets a $575 price hike, while the Sport Platinum skyrockets from $113,315 to $118,890 for a $5,575 increase. The Premium Luxury Platinum climbs $5,075 while the Escalade-V is up $6,475 to $161,990.



