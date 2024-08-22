2025 Cadillac Escalade Prices Sky Rocket Under Bidenomics

Agent009 submitted on 8/22/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:31 AM

Views : 640 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2025 Cadillac Escalade sports a bold new design and an upscale interior that mimics the Escalade IQ. Given this, it’s not surprising to see a sizable price hike of $5,700.
 
That’s a significant increase and it means the entry-level Escalade Luxury begins at $89,590. Thankfully, all the price increases aren’t that steep as the Premium Luxury climbs $2,975 to start at $98,790.

The Escalade Sport gets a $575 price hike, while the Sport Platinum skyrockets from $113,315 to $118,890 for a $5,575 increase. The Premium Luxury Platinum climbs $5,075 while the Escalade-V is up $6,475 to $161,990.

 


Read Article


2025 Cadillac Escalade Prices Sky Rocket Under Bidenomics

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)