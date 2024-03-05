2025 Cadillac Escalade-V Spied Ahead Of Official Reveal

Almost four years after the fifth-generation Cadillac Escalade production kicked off at the Arlington factory in Texas, the GM-owned premium car brand has started working on its mid-cycle refresh.

Our vigilant spy photographers came face to face with the 2025 Cadillac Escalade-V in the United States during a lunch stop at a fast food restaurant, and to our surprise (and theirs), the prototype was fully naked.

The team behind its development and fine-tuning probably thought that it would fly under the radar with no thick and/or trippy camouflage on its body. However, they were wrong, as our man with the cam took a few pictures of its exterior and upgraded cockpit.