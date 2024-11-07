2025 Cadillac Escalade iQ Pricing Reveals Everything That Is Wrong About EVs

GM unveiled the all-electric Cadillac Escalade iQ in August 2023, with plans to start production in October for the 2025 model year. As announced at launch, prices start at "around $130,000" for the base Luxury 1 trim. This makes it pricier than all Escalade ICE variants except the range-topping Escalade-V. Here's how much the other Escalade iQ trims will set you back. Despite multiple pledges to surpass Tesla in EV sales, GM has suffered an embarrassing setback with its EV programs. For most of 2023, only one EV model sold in meaningful numbers: the Chevy Bolt EV. In the meantime, the company's newest EVs, based on the Ultium platform, have seen disappointing production numbers. Despite GM's many brands announcing a flurry of EV models, none were produced at scale, making one wonder why GM is spreading its limited EV resources so thin.



