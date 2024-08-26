2025 Cadillac Lyriq Becomes More Affordable With New Pricing

The 2025 Cadillac Lyriq is more affordable than the outgoing model, despite all the updates that it comes with. The automaker drops the entry-level version, Tech. Now, the lineup starts with the Luxury grade.

The Lyriq EV enters its third model year with several updates, the 33-inch curved display included. Cadillac decided to drop the Tech trim, which now starts at $58,590. The entry-level EV is powered by a single motor in a rear-wheel drive setup, generating 340 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque. The GM Ultium 102-kWh battery pack stores enough energy for a drive of up to 314 miles before the car needs to be plugged in again.

Right now, upper in the range is the Luxury trim, which starts at $62,690. Next year, the 2025 Cadillac Lyriq Luxury will become the entry-level version for a price that is $2,700 under the current model. Customers will have to pay $59,990, which includes the $1,395 destination freight charge.