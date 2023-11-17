2025 Cadillac Optiq To Slot In Below Lyriq EV

Thanks to GM’s investments in electrification, Cadillac is accelerating its EV development and has confirmed another new gas-free model coming in 2025. The Optiq will enter the automaker’s lineup as a compact electric SUV, slotting in beneath the Lyriq and flagship Escalade IQ.



Cadillac didn’t share many details but provided an image of the upcoming EV. It features the brand’s signature vertical LED running lights and a muscular shape that mirrors the larger Lyriq. The C- and D-pillars feature a blacked-out style that gives the roof a floating look.



General Motors’ Ultium tech has made it possible for the company’s brands to create a wide range of EVs, and the Optiq appears to be similar in size and shape to the recently released Equinox EV. The same technologies underpin the Lyriq, Escalade IQ, and ultra-luxury Celestiq EVs. We’ll probably see a range estimate in the 300-mile ballpark, and the SUV will also feature fast-charging capabilities.





