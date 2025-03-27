2025 Chevrolet Corvette Configurator Goes On Line

Thanks to the eagle-eyed folks over at MidEngineCorvetteForum.com and CorvetteBlogger.com, we get the final piece of missing information – we now know how much you have to pay for the hypercar's gas guzzler tax! It's surprising, indeed. According to the fan experts over at the two forums, the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 orders are getting a much-needed do-over starting March 27 to alleviate the new High Wing constraints and for dealers to get the numbers for the TOM Carbon Fiber Aero and resubmit orders for the new cycle. Alas, that means even orders from customers who didn't want the part will have to be submitted again. That means deliveries are going to be postponed a little – we're all waiting to see if General Motors or Ford Motor Company is the first to put either the 1,064-horsepower C8 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 or the 815-hp S650 Ford Mustang GTD on the market. After that, we are really looking forward to Youtubers catching them both at the local quarter-mile dragstrip to see which one is the quickest.



Read Article