2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Customers Saddled With 1 Year No Sell Clause

The most powerful series-production Corvette will come with strings attached for model year 2025. As per the retention policy that Corvette specialist Rick Conti showcases in the attached video, customers have to wait a whole year before selling the hypercar-shaming thriller.

This being America, you are 100 percent entitled to show your love for General Motors with a middle-finger salute. Going that route comes with a few cons, beginning with the ineligibility to place reservations or sold orders with GM dealers for high-demand models.

As for the biggest drawback, every single warranty of the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will be voided. Bumper to bumper, sheet metal, powertrain, tire, and accessory coverage – everything that falls under the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. For some reason, the EV Battery Warranty Coverage won't be voided.